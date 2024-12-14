Congress vs BJP: Thakur Criticizes Rajnath Singh Over Constitution Debate

In a sharp political exchange, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur directed criticism at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after his parliamentary address on the Constitution, accusing him of being under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The comments were triggered by an earlier speech by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, which Thakur claims agitated Singh.

Thakur demanded clarification on why Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was jailed, alleging that the BJP is undermining constitutional values to destabilize the Jharkhand government. He criticized Singh's remarks on historical matters and accused the BJP of deflecting scrutiny away from high-profile corporate figures, including Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh maintained that the Constitution is a product of diverse contributions, warning against attributing its creation to one political party. This continued debate underscores rising tensions in India's political landscape, as the winter Parliament session progresses with frequent interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)