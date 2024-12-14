Left Menu

Fiery Exchange in Lok Sabha over Savarkar Praise by Indira Gandhi

A heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha when MP Shrikant Shinde cited a letter by former PM Indira Gandhi praising V D Savarkar, challenging Congress' criticism of him. Despite uproar and demands, Rahul Gandhi was only permitted to speak after Shinde concluded his speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:07 IST
A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha on Friday when Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde referenced a letter from former prime minister Indira Gandhi praising V D Savarkar. This ignited a fervent dispute between the treasury bench and Congress members.

Shinde questioned Congress' repetitive criticism of Savarkar, citing Indira Gandhi's description of Savarkar's defiance against British rule. He challenged Rahul Gandhi, asking whether Indira Gandhi's praise was against the Constitution. The remarks caused chaos as Congress MPs demanded Rahul Gandhi be allowed to retort.

Despite the uproar, Rahul Gandhi had to wait until Shinde finished his speech to respond. Shinde alleged that Congress leaders have neglected constitutional discourse, citing historical violence under Congress rule. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey further asserted Indira Gandhi's support for Savarkar, causing additional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

