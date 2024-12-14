Left Menu

Modi's Historic Address in Jaipur: Catalyzing Rajasthan's Transformation

On December 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a significant programme in Jaipur's Dadiya. The event will see participation from BJP workers and beneficiaries of various Rajasthan government schemes. It marks an important moment in the state’s history with promises of economic transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:24 IST
Modi's Historic Address in Jaipur: Catalyzing Rajasthan's Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a pivotal address at a programme in Jaipur's Dadiya on December 17, highlighting the transformative strides taken by Rajasthan's government.

The event, featuring BJP workers and beneficiaries of key governmental schemes, underscores the party's achievements under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership over the past year.

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore emphasized mutual collaborations between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which he anticipated would create new historical ties. The government aims to cement its commitment to economic growth through significant investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024