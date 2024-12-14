Modi's Historic Address in Jaipur: Catalyzing Rajasthan's Transformation
On December 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a significant programme in Jaipur's Dadiya. The event will see participation from BJP workers and beneficiaries of various Rajasthan government schemes. It marks an important moment in the state’s history with promises of economic transformation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a pivotal address at a programme in Jaipur's Dadiya on December 17, highlighting the transformative strides taken by Rajasthan's government.
The event, featuring BJP workers and beneficiaries of key governmental schemes, underscores the party's achievements under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership over the past year.
Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore emphasized mutual collaborations between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which he anticipated would create new historical ties. The government aims to cement its commitment to economic growth through significant investments.
