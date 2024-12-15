Left Menu

Trump Appoints Devin Nunes as Intelligence Advisor

Former U.S. lawmaker Devin Nunes is appointed by President Donald Trump to chair the President's Intelligence Advisory Board. Nunes will maintain his role as CEO of Truth Social. He is known for defending Trump on allegations of FBI conspiracy during the Russia probe.

Updated: 15-12-2024 01:10 IST
Trump Appoints Devin Nunes as Intelligence Advisor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an announcement made on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Devin Nunes, a former lawmaker and current CEO of the Truth Social media platform, as the chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board. Nunes, a staunch ally of Trump, previously led the House Intelligence Committee and was a vocal defender of the former president, particularly during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Nunes, known for his firm stance against claims of FBI misconduct, will continue to serve as Truth Social CEO alongside his new role. Trump expressed his confidence in Nunes' capabilities, highlighting his experience and contributions to dismantling the 'Russia Hoax.'

Additionally, Trump announced the nomination of IBM executive Troy Edgar as Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and businessman Bill White as the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

