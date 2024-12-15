Left Menu

Devin Nunes Named Chair of President's Intelligence Advisory Board

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Devin Nunes to chair the President's Intelligence Advisory Board. Nunes, a former U.S. lawmaker and Trump ally, currently runs Trump's Truth Social platform. He will retain this role while providing independent assessments of U.S. intelligence agencies' effectiveness and propriety for Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:04 IST
In a notable appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named Devin Nunes as the new chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, a critical panel that provides independent evaluations of the nation's intelligence operations.

Devin Nunes, known for his staunch defense of Trump during the former president's first term, will continue to serve as the CEO of Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, while handling duties on the advisory board. Nunes is recognized for alleging FBI misconduct in probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Alongside this high-profile appointment, Trump has also chosen IBM's Troy Edgar as deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and businessman Bill White as the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, marking a series of significant nominations as he prepares for office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

