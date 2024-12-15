AIADMK Chief Denounces DMK's Ambitious Claims for 2026

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, on a Sunday address, dismissed the DMK's assertion that their alliance would win 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections as mere daydreaming.

At the party's general council and executive committee meeting, Palaniswami criticized the sitting regime for widespread corruption and alleged that the DMK administration faced protests from various groups, including government workers and transport employees.

Highlighting what he termed as incompetence, he reproached Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to heed red alerts from the Meteorological Department regarding floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)