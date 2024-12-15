AIADMK Chief Denounces DMK's Ambitious Claims for 2026
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized DMK's ambitions of winning 200 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly elections, calling it a 'daydream.' He accused the DMK of corruption and incompetence, and declared his party's plans to form a new alliance and government tailored to public and cadre aspirations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, on a Sunday address, dismissed the DMK's assertion that their alliance would win 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections as mere daydreaming.
At the party's general council and executive committee meeting, Palaniswami criticized the sitting regime for widespread corruption and alleged that the DMK administration faced protests from various groups, including government workers and transport employees.
Highlighting what he termed as incompetence, he reproached Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to heed red alerts from the Meteorological Department regarding floods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Corruption Plagues Education in PoGB Amid Empty Promises
India's Rising Youth: Shaping the Future by Combating Corruption
Engineer Caught in Corruption: Rs 17 Crore Assets Exposed by ACB
Red Alert Shutters Schools as Kerala Braces for Torrential Rains
Novi Sad Protests Ignite Over Railway Tragedy and Corruption Allegations