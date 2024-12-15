AIADMK's Culinary Carnival: A Feast for Unity

The AIADMK showcased a lavish feast at its executive committee and general council meeting on Sunday. Approximately 7,000 guests enjoyed a variety of non-vegetarian dishes, including mutton biryani and fish delicacies. Furthermore, about 1,000 people were served vegetarian meals, party representative C Vijayabaskar confirmed.

Framing the event as a festive gathering, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his desire for party workers attending from distant areas to feel appreciated. Palaniswami stated, 'The general council meet is like a carnival, ensuring satisfaction for our hardworking members.'

Caterers were enlisted specifically to ensure diverse culinary options at the suburban Vanagaram venue, a prominent marriage hall. Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with former ministers KP Munusamy and Sellur K Raju, shared a meal among the party's office-bearers and cadres, underlining the event's message of unity and celebration.

