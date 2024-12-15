Left Menu

AIADMK's Culinary Carnival: A Feast for Unity

The AIADMK hosted a grand lunch for over 7,000 attendees at its executive committee and general council meeting, providing delicious non-vegetarian and vegetarian options. The gathering emphasized unity and satisfaction for party workers, with General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami attending alongside key party figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:29 IST
AIADMK's Culinary Carnival: A Feast for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK showcased a lavish feast at its executive committee and general council meeting on Sunday. Approximately 7,000 guests enjoyed a variety of non-vegetarian dishes, including mutton biryani and fish delicacies. Furthermore, about 1,000 people were served vegetarian meals, party representative C Vijayabaskar confirmed.

Framing the event as a festive gathering, General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his desire for party workers attending from distant areas to feel appreciated. Palaniswami stated, 'The general council meet is like a carnival, ensuring satisfaction for our hardworking members.'

Caterers were enlisted specifically to ensure diverse culinary options at the suburban Vanagaram venue, a prominent marriage hall. Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with former ministers KP Munusamy and Sellur K Raju, shared a meal among the party's office-bearers and cadres, underlining the event's message of unity and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024