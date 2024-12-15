Mani Shankar Aiyar: A Maverick Engulfed by Political Irony

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recently expressed that his political career was both forged and undone by the influential Gandhi family. In an interview related to his upcoming book, 'A Maverick in Politics,' Aiyar discussed the ironies and challenges he faced within the Congress party.

Aiyar revealed that despite initially enjoying the patronage of leaders like Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, his standing within the party gradually diminished over fifteen years. He highlighted his limited personal interactions with Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi, emphasizing how the withdrawal of their support led to his isolation.

The former Union minister shared poignant recollections, including incidents that distanced him further from the Gandhi family, such as his suspension following a controversial remark in 2017. Nevertheless, Aiyar remains a loyal Congress member, asserting his commitment never to join the BJP, despite the political setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)