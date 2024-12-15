Key Figures and Events Impacting Current US News Landscape

In recent developments, US officials from the White House, FBI, and DHS reported that most drone sightings in the Northeast were actually manned aircraft, ruling out any national security threat. Less than 100 out of over 5,000 reported sightings necessitated further investigation.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island has experienced a significant data breach, where hackers likely compromised personal and bank data of residents, including Social Security numbers, demanding a ransom to prevent information leakage, as described by state officials.

In the political domain, President-elect Donald Trump announced Richard Grenell as his envoy for special missions and appointed Devin Nunes to an intelligence advisory panel, marking strategic moves amid ongoing legal challenges and political negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)