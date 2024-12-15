Political Blame Game over Rohingya Settlements in Delhi Escalates

In a heated exchange of accusations, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is allowing illegal Rohingya migrants to settle in Delhi, aiming to bolster its vote bank. He called for the expulsion of these migrants, asserting they are usurping opportunities meant for local residents.

The controversy deepened as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi countered, accusing Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of inconsistency regarding his statements on the Rohingya issue. She blamed the Central government for enabling the Rohingya settlement and argued that the onus of any related illegal activities falls on the BJP-led administration at the national level.

Amidst the ongoing blame game, Puri took to social media, accusing AAP of promoting diversionary tactics and ignoring clarifications regarding the Rohingya migrant situation. He emphasized that no government housing has been assigned to these migrants in Delhi. In response, Atishi called for transparency from the Central government, demanding a comprehensive list of these migrants provided to the Delhi governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)