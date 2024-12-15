Left Menu

AIADMK's Revival Quest: Palaniswami's Vision for 2026

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami predicts his party's victory in the 2026 Assembly polls, accusing the ruling DMK of corruption and failing to meet electoral promises. He criticized the DMK's claims of winning 200 constituencies as unrealistic and announced plans for a statewide tour ahead of the elections.

Updated: 15-12-2024 21:15 IST
In his bid for a political comeback, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami boldly declared that his party is poised for a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking at the AIADMK's general council, Palaniswami dismissed as fanciful the DMK's claim of winning 200 seats in the upcoming polls.

Palaniswami lambasted the DMK regime, accusing it of rampant corruption and incompetence. He criticized the government for its inability to address price rises, increased taxes, and mounting public protests, declaring that the AIADMK would form a new alliance that truly represents the people's desire.

He announced plans for a comprehensive statewide tour starting January 2025, aimed at bolstering support and addressing public grievances. The AIADMK's confidence, he believes, will translate into a 'golden period' of governance, bringing an end to what he deems the 'family rule' of the DMK.

