Leadership Shakeup: Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ousted
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has fired Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov without providing reasons. Kyrgyzstan, reliant on remittances from Russia, has faced political and social instability since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
In a surprising political shift, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov. The announcement, released via Russia's RIA state news agency, did not specify the reasons behind the decision nor identify the successor.
Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous nation in Central Asia and post-Soviet state, has experienced a tumultuous political landscape since 1991. The nation's economy greatly relies on remittances from labor migrants in Russia, which comprise 20% of its GDP, United Nations figures reveal.
This dismissal marks another chapter in Kyrgyzstan's ongoing journey through political and social instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
