Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ousted

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has fired Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov without providing reasons. Kyrgyzstan, reliant on remittances from Russia, has faced political and social instability since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:50 IST
Leadership Shakeup: Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ousted
Sadyr Japarov Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a surprising political shift, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov. The announcement, released via Russia's RIA state news agency, did not specify the reasons behind the decision nor identify the successor.

Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous nation in Central Asia and post-Soviet state, has experienced a tumultuous political landscape since 1991. The nation's economy greatly relies on remittances from labor migrants in Russia, which comprise 20% of its GDP, United Nations figures reveal.

This dismissal marks another chapter in Kyrgyzstan's ongoing journey through political and social instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024