Left Menu

Controversy Over Missing Nehru Letters Sparks Political Debate

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticizes Congress after PMML Society demands return of Nehru documents allegedly taken under Sonia Gandhi's orders in 2008. Concerns arise over contents of letters, including historical figures. Rizwan Kadri urges Rahul Gandhi to restore these important records for public access and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:28 IST
Controversy Over Missing Nehru Letters Sparks Political Debate
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sambit Patra has launched a fierce attack on the Congress party following demands from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML) Society for the return of Jawaharlal Nehru's documents.

The documents, reportedly withdrawn from the museum on Sonia Gandhi's orders in 2008, include letters Nehru wrote to prominent leaders like Edwina Mountbatten and Jayaprakash Narayan.

During an ANI interview, Patra questioned the intentions behind keeping these letters hidden, emphasizing the public's right to know their contents. Meanwhile, PMML Society member Rizwan Kadri appealed to Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to help recover these historically significant papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024