Controversy Over Missing Nehru Letters Sparks Political Debate
BJP MP Sambit Patra criticizes Congress after PMML Society demands return of Nehru documents allegedly taken under Sonia Gandhi's orders in 2008. Concerns arise over contents of letters, including historical figures. Rizwan Kadri urges Rahul Gandhi to restore these important records for public access and research.
BJP MP Sambit Patra has launched a fierce attack on the Congress party following demands from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML) Society for the return of Jawaharlal Nehru's documents.
The documents, reportedly withdrawn from the museum on Sonia Gandhi's orders in 2008, include letters Nehru wrote to prominent leaders like Edwina Mountbatten and Jayaprakash Narayan.
During an ANI interview, Patra questioned the intentions behind keeping these letters hidden, emphasizing the public's right to know their contents. Meanwhile, PMML Society member Rizwan Kadri appealed to Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to help recover these historically significant papers.
