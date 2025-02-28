Left Menu

Visa Scam Uncovered: Fraudulent Documents Exposed

The US Embassy in New Delhi uncovered a fraud involving fake educational and financial documents submitted by Mandeep Singh, with aid from Jarnail Singh, to acquire a US visa. The case, under investigation by Delhi Police, underscores serious security concerns affecting India and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US Embassy in New Delhi has alerted local authorities about a visa scam involving falsified educational and financial documents, according to an announcement made on Friday. A complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police by the Office of the Overseas Criminal Investigations at the embassy.

Individuals named Mandeep Singh and Jarnail Singh have been identified and accused of conspiring to defraud the embassy. Mandeep Singh submitted a Bachelor of Science degree and bank documents, all of which he admitted to being fraudulent, during an interview at the embassy. These fabricated documents were allegedly provided by Jarnail Singh, who ran an English teaching academy in Amritsar.

The embassy has urged the Delhi Police and the Indian government to expedite the investigation, as the misuse of fraudulent documents for visa purposes poses a significant security issue impacting both the United States and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

