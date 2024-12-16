Left Menu

Protests Ignite Over Sambhal Violence in UP Assembly

The Samajwadi Party protested in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly regarding the Sambhal violence and other grievances. Members demanded justice for victims and raised slogans against the state government's unfulfilled promises. The protest coincided with the Winter session's commencement, highlighting issues like MSP for crops and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Samajwadi Party staged a protest on Monday in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises. They raised concerns over recent violence in Sambhal and several other pressing matters.

The demonstration took place just before the Winter session of the state assembly. Party members were seen holding placards and chanting slogans against the government for unfulfilled commitments, such as the MSP for crops and addressing unemployment.

The SP leaders demanded justice for those who lost their lives in the recent Sambhal violence, which resulted in four deaths. Notably, MLC Ashutosh Sinha arrived on a bicycle, symbolizing a protest against inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

