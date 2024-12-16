Estonia is urging NATO's northern European members, under UK leadership, to allocate at least 2.5% of their GDP to defense spending in response to growing threats from Russia. With only 23 of the 32 NATO members currently on track to meet the existing 2% target, Estonia's proposal marks a significant push for increased military expenditure.

The Estonian government has already set an example by doubling its defense budget since the onset of the Ukraine war, reaching 3.2% of GDP by 2024. This week, discussions hosted by Estonia's Michal in Tallinn will focus on Russia's fleet of oil tankers posing environmental risks, as well as other pressing security concerns.

Additionally, Michal has floated the idea of utilizing 200 to 300 billion euros from Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine's rebuilding efforts, while also imposing higher taxes on Russian goods to generate further funds. The proposals aim to ensure a lasting peace by restraining Russia's military and hybrid attack capabilities and bolstering Ukraine's defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)