Congress Protests in MP: A Clash Over Farmer Distress and Governance
The Madhya Pradesh Congress held a protest in Bhopal against the BJP government, accusing it of neglecting farmers, a failing economy, and rising crime. Speeches were made identifying debts, corruption, and caste census as key issues, while BJP claimed successful governance and called Congress anti-development.
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest in Bhopal on Monday, accusing the state BJP government of mismanagement. They highlighted farmer distress, economic struggles, and escalating crime as major concerns.
The demonstration, centered around themes of 'karz (debts), crime, and corruption', was led by prominent leaders including former chief minister Kamal Nath and state unit chief Jitu Patwari. The event took place near the assembly where the winter session commenced.
Despite being blocked by police, Congress leaders rallied to demand fertiliser availability and criticized the Yadav government while BJP countered with claims of effective governance. The protest has underscored a fierce political divide over the state's economic and social priorities.
