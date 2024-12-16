Finance Minister Freeland Resigns Amid Trudeau Split
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has abruptly resigned, citing disagreements with Prime Minister Trudeau over the country's direction. Her resignation precedes a scheduled economic update, highlighting a larger budget deficit. Freeland considered aligned with Trudeau, clashed over economic measures, and declined an alternative cabinet role.
Canada faced a political shake-up as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly stepped down, citing irreconcilable differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The resignation took place just hours before Freeland was set to present a fall economic update that was anticipated to reveal a significantly higher budget deficit for 2023/24. Freeland noted increasing conflicts with Trudeau on the nation's economic strategy in her resignation letter.
Freeland's departure unveils internal disputes within Trudeau's cabinet, particularly on proposed economic measures. No immediate response came from Trudeau's office, but Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor and current economic advisor, is considered a potential successor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
