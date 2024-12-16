Finance Minister Freeland Resigns Amid Trudeau Split

Canada faced a political shake-up as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly stepped down, citing irreconcilable differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The resignation took place just hours before Freeland was set to present a fall economic update that was anticipated to reveal a significantly higher budget deficit for 2023/24. Freeland noted increasing conflicts with Trudeau on the nation's economic strategy in her resignation letter.

Freeland's departure unveils internal disputes within Trudeau's cabinet, particularly on proposed economic measures. No immediate response came from Trudeau's office, but Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor and current economic advisor, is considered a potential successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)