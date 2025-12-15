Assam CM calls on Union Finance Minister in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the state's development.

''Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today'', the CM posted on 'X'.

''We discussed several issues related to the development of Assam and the welfare of our people,'' he said.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the Union minister for her continued support in the state's growth journey.

