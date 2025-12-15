Assam CM calls on Union Finance Minister in Delhi
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the state's development.
''Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today'', the CM posted on 'X'.
''We discussed several issues related to the development of Assam and the welfare of our people,'' he said.
Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the Union minister for her continued support in the state's growth journey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union
- Sarma
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Union Finance
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
GST rationalisation boosts retail credit demand: TransUnion CIBIL
Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 in LS today
CII Proposes Growth-Oriented Reforms for Union Budget 2026-27
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary is new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
Showdown Over Union Rights: Homeland Security Scraps TSA Collective Bargaining Agreement