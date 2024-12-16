BJP Faces Accusations of Hypocrisy Over Spectrum Allocation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a strong critique against the BJP-led government on Monday, focusing on its decision to distribute spectrum for satellite communications through administrative means instead of auctions. Ramesh highlighted the BJP's apparent double standards, noting the party had previously benefited politically from opposing similar practices during the UPA government.

"The BJP built an entire propaganda machine to discredit the UPA over administrative spectrum allocation. Today, they are doing exactly the same thing," Ramesh stated in a post on X. He referenced the acquittal of all accused in the 2G spectrum case by a CBI court, which dismissed the charges as unfounded and based on "rumour, gossip, and speculation." The court criticized the chargesheet for reliance on "misreading, selective reading, and out-of-context reading" of records.

Ramesh asserted that the BJP's current policy undermines past claims of advocating auction-based transparency. He cited a parliamentary confirmation that the Modi administration has chosen to allocate spectrum for satellite communications administratively, despite demands for auctions. Ramesh stressed this stance contradicts the PM's longstanding public proclamations and undermines previously touted transparency.

He recalled how the BJP gained substantial political mileage from media-driven narratives around the UPA's 2G spectrum allocation. The controversy created perceived revenue losses and spurred judicial proceedings that, according to Ramesh, harmed the telecom investment environment. Despite this, the exhaustive trial led to the acquittal of all accused, as the judiciary harshly criticized the lack of evidence and government misinterpretation.

Ramesh concluded by condemning what he sees as the Modi government's misuse of propaganda, asserting the administration's actions are tailored in favor of its allies. The decision, confirmed through a parliamentary response, has sparked criticism for conflicting with the BJP's previous stance and reignited debates surrounding spectrum allocation and telecom sector transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)