Chief Minister Slams Congress-Jamaat Alliance: A 'Suicidal' Move

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharply criticized the Congress party on Friday for forming an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, describing the move as 'suicidal' for electoral gains. He argued that both Jamaat-e-Islami and Hindutva organizations propagate a religion-based nationalist ideology, drawing parallels to Mussolini and Hitler.

Addressing journalists in Ernakulam, Vijayan outlined how Jamaat-e-Islami's intervention in state affairs is unwelcomed by Kerala's Muslim majority, which includes Sunnis and Mujahids. He accused Congress of entering an 'unholy alliance' out of political opportunism, potentially compromising Kerala's peace and secularism.

Alongside his critique, the Chief Minister highlighted advancements in Kerala's public distribution and infrastructure, showcasing projects like the Kochi Water Metro and initiatives to alleviate hunger and modernize urban facilities, emphasizing a development vision free from extreme poverty.

