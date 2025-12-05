Left Menu

Chief Minister Slams Congress-Jamaat Alliance: A 'Suicidal' Move

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress for its alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, citing it as an unprincipled political maneuver detrimental to the state's secular integrity. He also emphasized Kerala's advancements in public systems and urged the protection of secular and federal values amidst national challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:26 IST
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharply criticized the Congress party on Friday for forming an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, describing the move as 'suicidal' for electoral gains. He argued that both Jamaat-e-Islami and Hindutva organizations propagate a religion-based nationalist ideology, drawing parallels to Mussolini and Hitler.

Addressing journalists in Ernakulam, Vijayan outlined how Jamaat-e-Islami's intervention in state affairs is unwelcomed by Kerala's Muslim majority, which includes Sunnis and Mujahids. He accused Congress of entering an 'unholy alliance' out of political opportunism, potentially compromising Kerala's peace and secularism.

Alongside his critique, the Chief Minister highlighted advancements in Kerala's public distribution and infrastructure, showcasing projects like the Kochi Water Metro and initiatives to alleviate hunger and modernize urban facilities, emphasizing a development vision free from extreme poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

