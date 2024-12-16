Trump Advocates for Tariffs at Mar-a-Lago

During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to impose tariffs on various foreign imports. This announcement took place on Monday and formed a major part of Trump's economic outline.

Trump, addressing the media, stated, "Tariffs will make our country rich." His comments underscore a protectionist stance aimed at bolstering American industries by restricting foreign competition.

This approach aligns with Trump's vow to rejuvenate the U.S. domestic market, despite concerns raised by economists over potential trade tensions and higher consumer costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)