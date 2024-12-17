India and China to Resume Crucial Boundary Talks After Five-Year Hiatus
India and China are set to hold the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing after a five-year hiatus. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will represent India, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the Chinese delegation. The talks aim to manage border peace and find a mutually acceptable boundary solution.
In a significant diplomatic development, India and China will resume the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing, marking a return to talks after a five-year gap. Leading the Indian delegation is National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will represent Chinese interests.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that both countries will address the management of peace and tranquillity along their shared border and seek a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' resolution to the boundary question. This dialogue comes after a recent disengagement agreement in the contested areas of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.
The resumption of dialogue was prompted by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, coinciding with the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Both sides are committed to resolving longstanding boundary disputes to maintain peace and stability in the region, as emphasized by the Indian government.
