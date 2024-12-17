Left Menu

India and China to Resume Crucial Boundary Talks After Five-Year Hiatus

India and China are set to hold the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing after a five-year hiatus. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will represent India, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the Chinese delegation. The talks aim to manage border peace and find a mutually acceptable boundary solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 00:18 IST
India and China to Resume Crucial Boundary Talks After Five-Year Hiatus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, India and China will resume the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing, marking a return to talks after a five-year gap. Leading the Indian delegation is National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will represent Chinese interests.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that both countries will address the management of peace and tranquillity along their shared border and seek a 'fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable' resolution to the boundary question. This dialogue comes after a recent disengagement agreement in the contested areas of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

The resumption of dialogue was prompted by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, coinciding with the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Both sides are committed to resolving longstanding boundary disputes to maintain peace and stability in the region, as emphasized by the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024