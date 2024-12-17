Allegations Against Chinese National with Royal Connections Spark Controversy

Yang Tengbo, a Chinese national with connections to Prince Andrew, has firmly denied allegations that he operates as a spy. This comes after a UK court named him as a suspected Chinese agent.

In a ruling last week, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission revealed Yang's ties to Andrew, describing him as a 'close confidant'. Yang publicly rejected the accusations and countered claims by the British Home Office as 'ill-founded'.

Yang's removal from a flight to London earlier this year on security grounds called his connections to China's United Front Work Department into question. In response, Yang has openly denied posing any threat to UK national security.

