In a surprising diplomatic insight, China's top diplomat has urged the incoming Trump administration to pursue a path of cooperation. This statement comes amid revelations of the strained relationship between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a forum in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need for constructive dialogue to remove disruptions and overcome obstacles ahead of Trump's anticipated return to the White House. The previous term saw a trade war that rippled through global economies, an issue likely to resurface.

As Trump prepares for a potential second term, he's already signaled tougher stances, such as additional tariffs and targeting China's trade status. Analysts predict these moves could further escalate tensions. Meanwhile, Beijing is readying its diplomatic strategy for intense negotiations on critical bilateral issues.

