Left Menu

One Nation, One Poll: A Pathway to Economic Growth and Election Reform

The 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal by the Indian government aims to synchronize elections, potentially boosting the country's GDP by 1.5%. Former President Ram Nath Kovind supports the initiative, emphasizing its capacity to streamline the political process and enhance national economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:26 IST
One Nation, One Poll: A Pathway to Economic Growth and Election Reform
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative is poised to transform the electoral landscape while driving economic growth, former President Ram Nath Kovind stated on Tuesday. The proposal, which Kovind chaired as part of a high-level committee, could become functional by 2029-2030, subject to a 5-10 year implementation timeline.

Speaking at a tribal organization's event, Kovind addressed voter fatigue arising from frequent elections and stressed that synchronized polls could alleviate this issue. He highlighted the economic potential of the proposal, projecting a 1.5% increase in GDP, potentially elevating India among the top economic superpowers.

Kovind asserted that streamlined elections will enhance accountability among political candidates while the exhaustive 18,000-page committee report could offer a comprehensive approach to economic governance. He also highlighted the cultural significance of inclusivity in nation-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024