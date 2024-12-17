One Nation, One Poll: A Pathway to Economic Growth and Election Reform
The 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal by the Indian government aims to synchronize elections, potentially boosting the country's GDP by 1.5%. Former President Ram Nath Kovind supports the initiative, emphasizing its capacity to streamline the political process and enhance national economic growth.
The Indian government's 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative is poised to transform the electoral landscape while driving economic growth, former President Ram Nath Kovind stated on Tuesday. The proposal, which Kovind chaired as part of a high-level committee, could become functional by 2029-2030, subject to a 5-10 year implementation timeline.
Speaking at a tribal organization's event, Kovind addressed voter fatigue arising from frequent elections and stressed that synchronized polls could alleviate this issue. He highlighted the economic potential of the proposal, projecting a 1.5% increase in GDP, potentially elevating India among the top economic superpowers.
Kovind asserted that streamlined elections will enhance accountability among political candidates while the exhaustive 18,000-page committee report could offer a comprehensive approach to economic governance. He also highlighted the cultural significance of inclusivity in nation-building efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
