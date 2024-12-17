'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Mixed Reactions in Indian Parliament
The 'One Nation, One Election' bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha amidst praise from BJP members and criticism from Congress MPs. While BJP leaders highlighted its potential for stability, Congress MPs raised concerns about its constitutional implications, leading to a Joint Parliamentary Committee's involvement for in-depth discussions.
Amidst a storm of mixed reactions in the Indian Parliament, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill made its official entry into the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Championed by several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the bill seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, which its proponents argue will lead to greater stability across the country.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad heralded the bill's introduction as a 'historic day', emphasizing the visionary steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy expressed that simultaneous elections have long been the dream of many within the country, marking the occasion as a fulfilment of this collective vision.
Contrastingly, Congress MPs voiced strong opposition. Rajiv Shukla pointed to various inadequacies within the bill and supported sending it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination. Gaurav Gogoi criticized the government's rationale, arguing that it undermines India's federal framework while barely saving 0.02% of the annual budget. With intense debate surrounding the bill, the Lok Sabha vote concluded with 269 members in favor and 196 against its introduction.
