Left Menu

'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Mixed Reactions in Indian Parliament

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha amidst praise from BJP members and criticism from Congress MPs. While BJP leaders highlighted its potential for stability, Congress MPs raised concerns about its constitutional implications, leading to a Joint Parliamentary Committee's involvement for in-depth discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:14 IST
'One Nation, One Election' Bill Sparks Mixed Reactions in Indian Parliament
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a storm of mixed reactions in the Indian Parliament, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill made its official entry into the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Championed by several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the bill seeks to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, which its proponents argue will lead to greater stability across the country.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad heralded the bill's introduction as a 'historic day', emphasizing the visionary steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy expressed that simultaneous elections have long been the dream of many within the country, marking the occasion as a fulfilment of this collective vision.

Contrastingly, Congress MPs voiced strong opposition. Rajiv Shukla pointed to various inadequacies within the bill and supported sending it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination. Gaurav Gogoi criticized the government's rationale, arguing that it undermines India's federal framework while barely saving 0.02% of the annual budget. With intense debate surrounding the bill, the Lok Sabha vote concluded with 269 members in favor and 196 against its introduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024