Congress MPs Slam 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as Unconstitutional

In a sweeping critique of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lambasted the government's proposed legislation, highlighting its potential threat to the nation's federal structure. Gogoi argued that the bill, intended to reduce election costs, endangers the constitutional balance by increasing the Election Commission's power.

Gogoi emphasized that the financial savings from reduced election frequency, purportedly a mere 0.02% of the annual budget, are negligible compared to the ramifications of undermining federal governance. Terming the bill unconstitutional, he expressed dissatisfaction with its passage into Parliament, where it narrowly advanced with a 65-vote margin.

Echoing Gogoi, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala and others like TMC's Saugata Roy called for a re-evaluation of the bill. Despite dissent, the BJP pushed the legislation through, intending further discussion by a Joint Parliamentary Committee as Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the need for detailed deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)