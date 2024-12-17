Left Menu

Congress MPs Slam 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as Unconstitutional

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has vociferously opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, alleging its threat to India’s federal framework. Despite the BJP's efforts, the bill narrowly passed its introduction in Parliament, sparking heated debates and underscoring concerns over centralization of power and fiscal savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:38 IST
Congress MPs Slam 'One Nation, One Election' Bill as Unconstitutional
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping critique of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lambasted the government's proposed legislation, highlighting its potential threat to the nation's federal structure. Gogoi argued that the bill, intended to reduce election costs, endangers the constitutional balance by increasing the Election Commission's power.

Gogoi emphasized that the financial savings from reduced election frequency, purportedly a mere 0.02% of the annual budget, are negligible compared to the ramifications of undermining federal governance. Terming the bill unconstitutional, he expressed dissatisfaction with its passage into Parliament, where it narrowly advanced with a 65-vote margin.

Echoing Gogoi, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala and others like TMC's Saugata Roy called for a re-evaluation of the bill. Despite dissent, the BJP pushed the legislation through, intending further discussion by a Joint Parliamentary Committee as Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the need for detailed deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024