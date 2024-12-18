Trudeau Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism from within the Liberal Party following the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. With the official opposition Conservatives leading in polls, concerns about his leadership are rising, potentially affecting the upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:11 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing discontent within his own Liberal Party after the sudden resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
With polls indicating a likely defeat by the opposition Conservatives, Trudeau's leadership is under scrutiny, amid calls for a cabinet reshuffle.
As Trudeau reflects on party concerns, questions arise about his political future ahead of looming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
