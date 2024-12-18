Fleeing Uncertainty: Syrians Edge Towards Lebanon Amidst Sectarian Tensions

The Masnaa border crossing has become a lifeline for thousands of Syrians, particularly the Shi'ite minority, who are seeking refuge in Lebanon due to fears of sectarian violence. Despite the fall of Bashar al-Assad by Sunni rebels promising protection, many remain skeptical about their safety and future in Syria.

The nearly 14-year civil war has left Syria's economy and infrastructure in ruins, forcing many Syrians to seek a better life elsewhere. While some are returning to Syria, concerned about economic conditions and the threat of violence, others, like 19-year-old Hasan Nawas, are returning to fulfill personal dreams.

The persistent challenges and uncertainties are reflected in the stories of people like Sahar Assad, who left war-torn Beirut to ensure her children receive an education, despite doubts about Syria's current state. The region remains embroiled in deep economic and sectarian challenges as displaced families navigate an uncertain future.

