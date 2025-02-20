Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Unexploded Ordnance Devastates Syrian Home

An unexploded ordnance detonated inside a home in northwestern Syria, killing four people, including two women and a child. The incident highlights ongoing dangers from unexploded devices in the region, part of the larger Syrian civil conflict that began in 2011 and caused significant loss and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

On Thursday, a catastrophic explosion occurred in northwestern Syria when an unexploded ordnance detonated in a residence, killing four, including two women and a child. According to the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, the device was believed to have been brought into the home in Nairbab before it exploded, causing the house's destruction.

The tragedy adds to the numerous casualties from mines, improvised devices, and other unexploded ordnance in Syria since the civil war began over a decade ago. This ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of 500,000 people and displaced millions, burdening the nation with untold human loss and suffering.

Efforts continue to search the rubble for any additional victims in the aftermath of this latest incident. Meanwhile, the enduring threat of unexploded ordnance remains a deadly peril for Syrians still trying to rebuild amid a prolonged and devastating war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

