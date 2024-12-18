Finland Reevaluates Anti-Personnel Landmine Ban Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Finland, led by Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen, considers exiting the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel landmines due to Russia's actions in Ukraine. This move would allow Finland to stockpile these mines again, requiring Finnish parliamentary approval. Public pressure mounts as Finland reevaluates its defense strategy given Russia's current military tactics.
Amid growing tensions in Eastern Europe, Finland is reevaluating its stance on the Ottawa Treaty, which bans anti-personnel landmines, in light of Russia's ongoing activities in Ukraine. Finland's Defence Minister, Antti Hakkanen, emphasized the need to consider these measures as a defensive maneuver.
The potential withdrawal from the treaty, signed by Finland in 2012, could pave the way for the Nordic nation to resume its stockpiling of landmines, contingent upon majority backing in parliament. This move would mark a significant shift in Finland's defense policy, especially after the country destroyed over a million landmines following the treaty's ratification.
The debate has sparked public discourse, especially following remarks from high-ranking defense officials. A civic petition urging Finland's exit from the treaty garnered over 51,000 signatures, pressing the government to reconsider its current commitments in light of changing geopolitical dynamics and pressures.
