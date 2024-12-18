Libya's Future: Renewed Talks Breathe Hope into Political Stalemate

Delegations from Libya's conflicting factions reconvened in Morocco on Wednesday, engaging in crucial discussions to overcome political stalemate and prevent the nation from descending back into chaos.

A decade of turbulence followed Libya's 2014 split between two administrations, rooted in the aftermath of the NATO-led uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Taking place in Bouznika near Rabat, the talks involve the High Council of State, based in Tripoli, and the House of Representatives in Benghazi.

Addressing the delegates, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita emphasized the need for cooperation to maintain Libya's unity and progress towards credible elections. He underscored the importance of inter-Libyan dialogue, asserting its unique legitimacy, as attempts to conclude years of conflict and political division remain stagnant after a failed election in December 2021.

