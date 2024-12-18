Left Menu

Libya's Future: Renewed Talks Breathe Hope into Political Stalemate

Delegations from Libya's rival institutions have resumed talks in Morocco to resolve political deadlock and avert chaos. Since a split in 2014, Libya has witnessed division between eastern and western administrations. The talks aim to unify these factions and pave the way for credible elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:02 IST
Libya's Future: Renewed Talks Breathe Hope into Political Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delegations from Libya's conflicting factions reconvened in Morocco on Wednesday, engaging in crucial discussions to overcome political stalemate and prevent the nation from descending back into chaos.

A decade of turbulence followed Libya's 2014 split between two administrations, rooted in the aftermath of the NATO-led uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Taking place in Bouznika near Rabat, the talks involve the High Council of State, based in Tripoli, and the House of Representatives in Benghazi.

Addressing the delegates, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita emphasized the need for cooperation to maintain Libya's unity and progress towards credible elections. He underscored the importance of inter-Libyan dialogue, asserting its unique legitimacy, as attempts to conclude years of conflict and political division remain stagnant after a failed election in December 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024