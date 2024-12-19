Left Menu

RFU Under Scrutiny: Executives Face No-Confidence Vote Amid Bonus Scandal

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) faces backlash after CEO Bill Sweeney and other executives received significant bonuses despite the organization incurring a massive loss. A grassroots revolt demands accountability, prompting an immediate review and a potential vote of no-confidence next year.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is embroiled in controversy after revelations of substantial bonuses paid to CEO Bill Sweeney amid significant financial losses. This has led to an uproar among grassroots members, culminating in a potential vote of no-confidence set for early next year.

Despite posting a record operating loss of £37.9 million, Sweeney received £1.1 million, with £358,000 as part of a long-term incentive plan. This has sparked criticism and led to calls for an independent investigation into the executive payouts and the circumstances under which they were granted.

The RFU Council acknowledges the damage to the sport's reputation and is committed to rebuilding trust. Further actions, including enhanced communication and leadership visibility, are expected as the RFU seeks to address challenges raised by member clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

