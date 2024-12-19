Congress Clashes with BJP Over Ambedkar Remarks: Political Firestorm Erupts

The Congress on Thursday issued a stern rebuke to the BJP, accusing it of discrediting the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to achieve narrow political gains. The BJP came under fire following Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks.

This confrontation erupted when the BJP edited an image from an INDIA bloc protest, replacing Ambedkar's image with US billionaire George Soros. This move was seen as an attempt to link opposition leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi with anti-India activities allegedly backed by Soros.

Opposition leaders were quick to denounce the BJP's actions, leading to demonstrations across India and calls for Shah's resignation. The uproar has not only disrupted parliamentary proceedings but also intensified the opposition's criticism of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)