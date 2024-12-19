Congress Clashes with BJP Over Ambedkar Remarks: Political Firestorm Erupts
The Congress criticized the BJP for diminishing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy following Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks. The BJP responded by editing protest images and associating Congress with George Soros. This ignited protests from opposition parties demanding Shah's resignation, highlighting a deep political divide.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Thursday issued a stern rebuke to the BJP, accusing it of discrediting the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to achieve narrow political gains. The BJP came under fire following Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks.
This confrontation erupted when the BJP edited an image from an INDIA bloc protest, replacing Ambedkar's image with US billionaire George Soros. This move was seen as an attempt to link opposition leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi with anti-India activities allegedly backed by Soros.
Opposition leaders were quick to denounce the BJP's actions, leading to demonstrations across India and calls for Shah's resignation. The uproar has not only disrupted parliamentary proceedings but also intensified the opposition's criticism of the ruling party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Dispute in INDIA Bloc: Mamata Banerjee's Emerging Role Sparks Debate
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Advancements in Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism
Rifts Emerging in INDIA Bloc: Will the Alliance Hold?
"INDIA bloc calls Rahul Gandhi childish person": BJP on Mamata Banerjee's statement 'willing to lead alliance'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned