Congress Clashes with BJP Over Ambedkar Remarks: Political Firestorm Erupts

The Congress criticized the BJP for diminishing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy following Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks. The BJP responded by editing protest images and associating Congress with George Soros. This ignited protests from opposition parties demanding Shah's resignation, highlighting a deep political divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 09:39 IST
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
The Congress on Thursday issued a stern rebuke to the BJP, accusing it of discrediting the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to achieve narrow political gains. The BJP came under fire following Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks.

This confrontation erupted when the BJP edited an image from an INDIA bloc protest, replacing Ambedkar's image with US billionaire George Soros. This move was seen as an attempt to link opposition leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi with anti-India activities allegedly backed by Soros.

Opposition leaders were quick to denounce the BJP's actions, leading to demonstrations across India and calls for Shah's resignation. The uproar has not only disrupted parliamentary proceedings but also intensified the opposition's criticism of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

