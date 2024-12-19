Left Menu

Romania's Political Turmoil: PSD Withdraws from Coalition Talks

Romania's Social Democrat Party (PSD) opted out of coalition talks, prolonging a political impasse following the annulment of a recent presidential election. The PSD, winners of a parliamentary majority, faced obstacles forming a coalition with pro-European groups due to ideological and budgetary disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:04 IST
Romania's Political Turmoil: PSD Withdraws from Coalition Talks
Representative Image Image Credit:

Romania's political landscape remains in disarray following the announcement by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) that it has pulled out of coalition negotiations. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday attributed the decision to irreconcilable differences among prospective partners, exacerbating the crisis sparked by the recent voided presidential election.

The December 1 parliamentary election saw the PSD secure the most seats. However, the election also saw significant gains by ultranationalist and hard-right factions with pro-Russian leanings, complicating the formation of a stable government. Efforts to unite with three pro-European parties aiming to curtail the far-right influence foundered over disputes about reducing the European Union's largest budget deficit.

Prime Minister Ciolacu, expressing discontent on social media, criticized the inability of coalition partners to set aside their differences. Despite withdrawing from talks, the PSD indicated its willingness to support a center-right government in parliament, although current seat distributions fall short of a parliamentary majority for the centre-right Liberals and their allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024