Romania's Political Turmoil: PSD Withdraws from Coalition Talks

Romania's political landscape remains in disarray following the announcement by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) that it has pulled out of coalition negotiations. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday attributed the decision to irreconcilable differences among prospective partners, exacerbating the crisis sparked by the recent voided presidential election.

The December 1 parliamentary election saw the PSD secure the most seats. However, the election also saw significant gains by ultranationalist and hard-right factions with pro-Russian leanings, complicating the formation of a stable government. Efforts to unite with three pro-European parties aiming to curtail the far-right influence foundered over disputes about reducing the European Union's largest budget deficit.

Prime Minister Ciolacu, expressing discontent on social media, criticized the inability of coalition partners to set aside their differences. Despite withdrawing from talks, the PSD indicated its willingness to support a center-right government in parliament, although current seat distributions fall short of a parliamentary majority for the centre-right Liberals and their allies.

