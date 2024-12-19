BJP's Strategies Stem Brain Drain and Boost Youth Employment

In a sharp critique aimed at Congress, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has accused the opposition party of failing to tackle unemployment during their decades-long rule. Patil highlighted the efforts of the BJP-led NDA government in reducing brain drain and fostering job growth.

Addressing media at a press conference, Patil underscored that a notable number of individuals who once sought opportunities abroad are now returning to contribute to India's development. He attributed current challenges to Congress's past decades in power.

Patil pointed to significant advancements under the Modi administration, citing programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Start-up India as key drivers of job creation and economic participation among India's youth. He announced future skilling initiatives targeting 20 lakh youth through collaborative efforts with industry and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)