Left Menu

BJP's Strategies Stem Brain Drain and Boost Youth Employment

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil criticized Congress for unemployment issues, highlighting BJP-led initiatives for reducing brain drain and boosting employment. He praised programs like PMKVY and Start-up India, noting 1.5 crore trained individuals and over 1.52 lakh startups. New skilling programs target 20 lakh youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:29 IST
BJP's Strategies Stem Brain Drain and Boost Youth Employment
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique aimed at Congress, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has accused the opposition party of failing to tackle unemployment during their decades-long rule. Patil highlighted the efforts of the BJP-led NDA government in reducing brain drain and fostering job growth.

Addressing media at a press conference, Patil underscored that a notable number of individuals who once sought opportunities abroad are now returning to contribute to India's development. He attributed current challenges to Congress's past decades in power.

Patil pointed to significant advancements under the Modi administration, citing programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Start-up India as key drivers of job creation and economic participation among India's youth. He announced future skilling initiatives targeting 20 lakh youth through collaborative efforts with industry and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024