Putin Defends Russia's Role in Syria Amid Leadership Changes

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has not been defeated in Syria and plans to maintain military bases there. He has yet to meet ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow but plans to discuss the situation, including missing U.S. reporter Austin Tice's case, with Assad and Syria's new leaders.

Updated: 19-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:50 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted on Thursday that Russia remains undefeated in Syria. He announced that proposals were made to Syria's new regime to keep Russia's military bases operational.

In his initial comments post-Assad's ouster and subsequent relocation to Moscow, Putin indicated a forthcoming meeting with Assad. Responding to an inquiry by a U.S. journalist, he confirmed his intent to investigate the disappearance of U.S. reporter Austin Tice with both Assad and the new Syrian authorities.

Putin emphasized that the majority in Syria, who conversed with Russian contacts, are amenable to the continued presence of Russian military facilities. He reiterated that Russia's intervention since 2015 was to thwart terrorist threats rather than to dominate the conflict.

