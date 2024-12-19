Protest Chaos: Tensions Rise in Assam Amidst Tragic Death
Chaos erupted in Assam as Congress leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhavan during a protest against several issues, leading to a clash with police. The incident resulted in the death of a Congress worker and injuries to several others. Authorities are investigating the incident.
In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders of attempting to storm Raj Bhavan during a protest on Thursday. The protest, organized by the opposition party, centered on various issues, including unrest in Manipur and corruption allegations against Adani Group.
Authorities reported the death of a 45-year-old Congress worker due to tear gas exposure, while several others, including journalists, sustained injuries. The Congress has been accused of not securing necessary permissions for the protest, and an official inquiry has been launched.
Police have filed a case, and further protests have been confined to a designated area in the city. Tensions remain high as investigations into the incident continue, casting a spotlight on the region's volatile political climate.
