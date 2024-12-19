Left Menu

Protest Chaos: Tensions Rise in Assam Amidst Tragic Death

Chaos erupted in Assam as Congress leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhavan during a protest against several issues, leading to a clash with police. The incident resulted in the death of a Congress worker and injuries to several others. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:40 IST
Protest Chaos: Tensions Rise in Assam Amidst Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders of attempting to storm Raj Bhavan during a protest on Thursday. The protest, organized by the opposition party, centered on various issues, including unrest in Manipur and corruption allegations against Adani Group.

Authorities reported the death of a 45-year-old Congress worker due to tear gas exposure, while several others, including journalists, sustained injuries. The Congress has been accused of not securing necessary permissions for the protest, and an official inquiry has been launched.

Police have filed a case, and further protests have been confined to a designated area in the city. Tensions remain high as investigations into the incident continue, casting a spotlight on the region's volatile political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024