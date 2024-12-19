Left Menu

A Tradition Restored: Biden to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Joe Biden confirms his attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration, emphasizing the importance of upholding political traditions. Despite previous tensions and Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 election, Biden aims to facilitate a smooth transition of power, rejecting what he labels as Trump's 'childish games.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:42 IST
A Tradition Restored: Biden to Attend Trump's Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed he will attend Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, emphasizing the need to uphold long-standing political traditions. His commitment came during an interview on Thursday broadcast by the Meidas Touch network, where he dismissed the notion of skipping the event as a 'childish game.'

The White House had previously announced Biden's attendance, but this is the first time the president himself addressed the issue. Notably, Trump chose not to attend Biden's own swearing-in on January 20, 2021, becoming the first president in 150 years to break this tradition of demonstrating a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden, who had faced a turbulent transition due to Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, stressed the importance of cooperation and following established democratic norms. 'We can't keep up this childish game of walking away when you don't agree,' Biden remarked, underlining the need for a functional transition process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

