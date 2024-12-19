A Tradition Restored: Biden to Attend Trump's Inauguration

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed he will attend Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration, emphasizing the need to uphold long-standing political traditions. His commitment came during an interview on Thursday broadcast by the Meidas Touch network, where he dismissed the notion of skipping the event as a 'childish game.'

The White House had previously announced Biden's attendance, but this is the first time the president himself addressed the issue. Notably, Trump chose not to attend Biden's own swearing-in on January 20, 2021, becoming the first president in 150 years to break this tradition of demonstrating a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden, who had faced a turbulent transition due to Trump's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, stressed the importance of cooperation and following established democratic norms. 'We can't keep up this childish game of walking away when you don't agree,' Biden remarked, underlining the need for a functional transition process.

