Texas Unveils Controversial Billboards to Deter Illegal Immigration

In a bold move to curb illegal immigration, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of a controversial billboard campaign across Mexico and Central America. These billboards aim to dissuade would-be migrants by highlighting the severe dangers they may face, including sexual assault. One of the signs starkly asks, "How much did you pay to have your daughter raped," while another alerts migrants of potential arrests upon illegal entry.

Abbott, responding to the spike in illegal crossings since President Joe Biden's tenure began in 2021, stands firm in deterring these attempts. The initiative is his latest effort to bolster border security, aligning with future President Donald Trump's pledges for mass deportations and enhanced border control as he prepares to assume office in January.

Despite Biden's stricter border policies earlier this year leading to reduced illegal crossings, Abbott's administration is reportedly prepared to allocate significant resources, including land, to support Trump's incoming mass deportation strategies. With a budget of about $100,000, the billboard mission is part of Texas's assertive immigration stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)