Pentagon's True Troop Numbers in Syria Revealed: The Hidden 2,000
The Pentagon recently disclosed it has 2,000 troops in Syria, double the previously reported figure. These additional troops are temporary, supporting missions against Islamic State militants. Major General Pat Ryder acknowledged being unaware of the true count until recently, indicating the elevated levels could date back months. The situation mirrors past transparency issues, like in Afghanistan, where actual troop numbers were significantly higher than initially reported.
Major General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, stated he learned of the true numbers only recently. 'I wanted to get you what we had on that,' he said, clarifying the understatement of U.S. personnel in Syria over preceding months.
This situation recalls similar discrepancies in 2017 concerning U.S. force levels in Afghanistan. The increased presence of American troops remained undisclosed for some time, a pattern likely to influence future military communications and policy discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)