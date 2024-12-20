The Pentagon has divulged that its troop presence in Syria numbers around 2,000, far exceeding the 900 previously acknowledged. This revelation suggests the presence of additional, temporary forces aiding actions against Islamic State militants.

Major General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, stated he learned of the true numbers only recently. 'I wanted to get you what we had on that,' he said, clarifying the understatement of U.S. personnel in Syria over preceding months.

This situation recalls similar discrepancies in 2017 concerning U.S. force levels in Afghanistan. The increased presence of American troops remained undisclosed for some time, a pattern likely to influence future military communications and policy discussions.

