The Impact of U.S. Military Aid Suspension on Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that halting U.S. military aid to Ukraine would be the most significant step towards fostering peace, while stressing the necessity for Russia to confirm the specifics of President Donald Trump's decision.

Trump's move signifies a major shift in U.S. policy on Ukraine, as he begins bilateral negotiations with Moscow to resolve the ongoing conflict.

While this decision might pave the way for peace, the international community remains watchful, needing detailed insights into what this policy shift entails for the stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)