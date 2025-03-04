The Impact of U.S. Military Aid Suspension on Ukraine Conflict
The Kremlin has suggested that the cessation of U.S. military aid to Ukraine could improve the chances of peace. However, they noted the necessity for further clarification from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has altered American policy by engaging in direct discussions with Moscow, in pursuit of conflict resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that halting U.S. military aid to Ukraine would be the most significant step towards fostering peace, while stressing the necessity for Russia to confirm the specifics of President Donald Trump's decision.
Trump's move signifies a major shift in U.S. policy on Ukraine, as he begins bilateral negotiations with Moscow to resolve the ongoing conflict.
While this decision might pave the way for peace, the international community remains watchful, needing detailed insights into what this policy shift entails for the stakeholders involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Strike Rattles Russia's Krasnodar
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
Europe Marginalized in Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Era of Geopolitical Shifts
Russian Defence Claims Major Interception Over Ukrainian Drones
Europe's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating the New Ukraine Peace Talks