Kim Yo Jong Condemns U.S. Military Provocations
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, slammed the Trump administration for its military provocations, citing them as a reason for bolstering North Korea's nuclear deterrent. The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson's visit to South Korea and military exercises with allies have heightened tensions.
In a sharp critique, Kim Yo Jong, influential sibling of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, accused the Trump administration of exacerbating tensions by escalating military provocations. These actions, she argued, are driving North Korea to strengthen its nuclear capabilities, state media KCNA reported.
Her comments followed the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in South Korea and joint military exercises with the U.S. and Japan, which North Korea views as acts of confrontation. South Korea's defense ministry, however, dismissed Kim's statements as attempts to justify North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
The deployment of U.S. strategic bombers and commitments by allies for denuclearization only added fuel to the fiery rhetoric. Despite previous high-profile summits between Trump and Kim Jong Un, relations remain fraught with distrust and hostility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
