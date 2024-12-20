Left Menu

Political Turmoil: South Korea's Impeached President Faces Legal Battles

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing scrutiny over his December martial law declaration. Investigators are probing charges of power abuse and rebellion. While Yoon defends himself at the Constitutional Court, several military leaders have been arrested. Yoon denies intentions to stifle parliament despite troop deployment accusations.

Updated: 20-12-2024 10:09 IST
South Korea's political landscape remains unstable as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faces fresh questioning over his controversial martial law declaration on December 3. Investigators continue to pressure Yoon, summoning him on Christmas Day, while charges of orchestrating a rebellion and abuse of authority loom.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, in tandem with police and military bodies, spearheads the probe into the brief power seizure. Although Yoon's impeachment stripped his presidential powers, legal experts highlight the challenges investigators face, given laws surrounding military secrets and Yoon's refusal to comply with demands for questioning and office searches.

Among the detained are Yoon's defense minister, police chief, and military leaders accused of trying to prevent a parliamentary vote against martial law. Yoon contends that martial law was necessary to maintain order against the opposition's actions, as his legal team prepares for potential hearings at the Constitutional Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

