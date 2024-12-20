Elon Musk's Controversial Endorsement: Sparks in German Politics

In a surprising political move, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk endorsed Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, calling them the country's saviour as Germany gears up for its elections in February. This statement by Musk, who is set to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration as an outside adviser, has raised eyebrows across Europe.

The AfD, currently second in opinion polls, poses a potential challenge to form a majority government, as mainstream parties maintain their stance against any collaboration with them at the national level. The political landscape in Germany remains tense after the collapse of the centre-left coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Matthias Miersch of the Social Democrats criticized Musk's involvement, warning against foreign influence and comparing it to "Trumpism." Meanwhile, Musk continues to express support for anti-immigration stances across Europe, aligning with figures like Nigel Farage of Britain's Reform UK party.

(With inputs from agencies.)