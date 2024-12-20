Cambodia Opens Naval Base Doors to Japan Amid U.S.-China Concerns
Cambodia has allowed Japan to visit the Ream Naval Base, amid concerns of turning into a Chinese military outpost. This follows strained U.S.-Cambodia relations and China's strengthened influence. Hun Sen's son succeeds him as Prime Minister, signaling continuity in Cambodia's foreign relations dynamics.
Updated: 20-12-2024 18:29 IST
Cambodia has granted Japan visitation rights to the Ream Naval Base, a site that has drawn the concern of the United States due to fears it might become a military outpost for China.
The decision, announced by Cambodia's influential former Prime Minister Hun Sen, follows a Beijing-funded upgrade of the base, which started in June 2022 and the earlier demolition of a U.S.-built facility there.
Hun Sen's son, Hun Manet, now Prime Minister, signals continuity in Cambodia's foreign relations while maintaining strong ties with China amidst strained relations with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
