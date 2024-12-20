Cambodia Opens Naval Base Doors to Japan Amid U.S.-China Concerns

Cambodia has granted Japan visitation rights to the Ream Naval Base, a site that has drawn the concern of the United States due to fears it might become a military outpost for China.

The decision, announced by Cambodia's influential former Prime Minister Hun Sen, follows a Beijing-funded upgrade of the base, which started in June 2022 and the earlier demolition of a U.S.-built facility there.

Hun Sen's son, Hun Manet, now Prime Minister, signals continuity in Cambodia's foreign relations while maintaining strong ties with China amidst strained relations with the U.S.

