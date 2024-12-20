U.S. Diplomats Engage with Syria's New Rulers in Damascus
U.S. diplomats held meetings with Syria's new leaders in Damascus, marking Washington's first official engagement with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Discussions centered on Syria's political transition, human rights, and the potential declassification of HTS as a terrorist organization. Concerns about future governance and regional stability remain prevalent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:07 IST
In a landmark move, U.S. diplomats visited Damascus for the first time since Syria's political upheaval, engaging in discussions with the de facto rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an ex-al Qaeda affiliate.
The meetings focused on Syria's political transition, potential human rights policies, and the possibility of lifting HTS's terrorist designation, which has since been a point of debate among Western powers.
Despite these diplomatic engagements, apprehensions linger over Syria's future governance, social integration, and regional stability following the fall of Assad's regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebration in Damascus: End of an Era
Syrian Rebels Advance: A Turning Point in Damascus?
Rebels Take Charge: Assad's Absence from Damascus
Syria's state news agency denies rumours that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus, reports AP.
Chaos in Damascus: Iranian Embassy Stormed Amidst Rebel Uprising