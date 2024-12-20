U.S. Diplomats Engage with Syria's New Rulers in Damascus

In a landmark move, U.S. diplomats visited Damascus for the first time since Syria's political upheaval, engaging in discussions with the de facto rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an ex-al Qaeda affiliate.

The meetings focused on Syria's political transition, potential human rights policies, and the possibility of lifting HTS's terrorist designation, which has since been a point of debate among Western powers.

Despite these diplomatic engagements, apprehensions linger over Syria's future governance, social integration, and regional stability following the fall of Assad's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)