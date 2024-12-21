Opposition Politician Emerges from Diplomatic Shelter in Venezuela

Fernando Martínez, a notable member of Venezuela's political opposition, has exited the Argentine diplomatic compound in Caracas where he sought refuge for nine months. Leaving the compound, Martínez voluntarily engaged with prosecutors, expressing his intent to actively collaborate in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Martínez was among six opposition figures granted asylum at the residence following arrest warrants issued by authorities aligned with President Nicolás Maduro. The actions were related to charges of inciting violence to destabilize the government. However, Martínez's conditions for leaving the compound remain undisclosed.

While at the diplomatic facility, the occupants experienced surveillance by intelligence agents and sporadic cuts to utilities, which they attributed to government intervention. The Venezuelan government has refuted these claims. Martínez, a former minister, played a role in opposition-government dialogues after the disputed 2018 presidential election.

