Firearms Prosecutions Surge Under 'Make D.C. Safe Again' Initiative

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have been ordered to intensify their pursuit of firearms cases as part of a new initiative spearheaded by interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin. This directive, aimed at enhancing public safety, mandates the pursuit of pretrial detention for all individuals charged with firearms offenses.

The announcement follows significant staffing changes within Martin's office, including the demotion of senior leaders handling cases of fraud, corruption, and civil rights. These moves have raised concerns regarding potential political motivations, especially given Martin's history of supporting President Trump's contested election claims.

Amid these developments, the new initiative has seen the reassignment of federal agents and the appointment of veteran prosecutor Kelly Hayes as Interim U.S. Attorney for Maryland, reflecting a broader strategy to push forward the administration's law enforcement agenda.

